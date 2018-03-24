Schumer’s Flack: ‘I, for one, am Tired of all the Winning’

Democrats are spiking the ball after President Donald Trump accepted a 2018 budget bill which excludes his populist border-wall plan and is stuffed with Washington’s social and economic priorities.

The press secretary for Democratic leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, used the budget defeat to mock Trump’s campaign promise to his supporters that “You’re going to be sick and tired of winning!”

I, for one, am tired of all the winning. — Matt House (@mattwhouse) March 23, 2018

The tweet likely reflects the Democrats’ eagerness to wide the growing pre-November split between the GOP’s business-first leaders and the party’s populist voters. That split could help the Democrats win sweeping electoral victories — and a majority in the House.- READ MORE

