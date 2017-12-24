Incredibly creepy skull-shaped asteroid is going to cruise by Earth next year

Giant rocks hurtling through space are probably scary enough all on their own, but when one of them looks like a human skull, well, that’s just downright unsettling. Asteroid 2015 TB145 first cruised by our planet in 2015, but the creepy space rock is headed back towards us for another visit, and scientists are keeping a very close eye on it.

The object, which has been dubbed the “Halloween asteroid” — thanks to the timing of its visit in October of 2015 as well as its unusual shape — measures around 700 meters wide and is somewhat oblong in shape. At the moment, astronomers forecast that its next flyby will occur in November of 2018, and they’re eager to learn more about the peculiar visitor.

During its most recent pass, radar images captured by the National Science Foundation’s Arecibo Observatory revealed the asteroid’s skull-like appearance. Subsequent renderings (like the one above) have given the object legendary status among observers, but at the end of the day it’s still just one of many near-Earth asteroids that slip by our planet from time to time. – READ MORE

