2 police officers shot after responding to man with sword at Church of Scientology

Two police officers were shot responding to a person wielding a sword at the Church of Scientology in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday afternoon.

The two officers responded to calls about a man armed with a sword at the house of worship for the controversial religious group at about 3:30 p.m. local time and confronted the armed man, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

After confronting the man inside the church, gunfire broke out. The two officers were struck, as well as the suspect, police said.

The suspect was struck in the head and later died at the hospital, according to authorities.

