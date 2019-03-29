 

Trump rally crowd hits Ocasio-Cortez with ‘AOC sucks’ chant in Michigan

Part of the crowd at a Trump rally in Michigan started chanting “AOC sucks,” referencing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), after Donald Trump Jr. criticized her ideas.

“Think about the fact that every mainstream, leading Democratic contender is taking the advice of a freshman congresswoman who three weeks ago didn’t know the three branches of government,” the president’s son told the crowd ahead of President Trump’s speech. “I don’t know about you guys, but that’s pretty scary.”

 

