Joe Biden Accused of Groping, Kissing Politician: “The vice-president of the United States of America had just touched me in an intimate way …”

Lucy Flores just ratted out Joe Biden. And the details are creepy.

The former Nevada politician published an essay Friday recalling a 2014 incident in which former Vice President Joe Biden made her feel “gross” when he grabbed her by the shoulders from behind and kissed her hair during an event for her campaign for office that year.

“I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze,” she recalled of Biden approaching her in a holding area before a campaign event in Vegas. She was 35 at the time.

“Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?” she asked herself.

“I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, ‘I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual f—?’”

Biden "proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn't process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. There is a Spanish saying, 'tragame tierra,' it means, 'earth, swallow me whole'" she wrote.