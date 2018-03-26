$1M in fentanyl seized from Texas trio plotting to mail drugs back from Ohio, authorities say

Three Texans were arrested in Ohio last week after an investigation yielded evidence that they had attempted to mail a large quantity of fentanyl back to Texas, authorities said.

According to U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman of the Northern District of Ohio, it was enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in Toledo several times over.”

One kilogram of the opioid was seized at a Toledo post office, and another half-kilo and $8,500 in cash were seized at a motel room where the trio were staying, the Toledo Blade reported.

The drugs had an estimated total street value of about $1 million, authorities said.

Fentanyl is “a dangerous synthetic opioid with deadly consequences for users and those in law enforcement,” Steve Francis, special agent in charge of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement homeland security investigations office in Detroit, told the Blade. – READ MORE

