‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans’ Next Role Will ‘Expose Toxic Masculinity’

Actor Chris Evans — known best as the red, white, and blue-clad Marvel Comics superhero Captain America — is set to take on another kind of enemy: toxic masculinity.

The Avengers: Infinity War star is making his Broadway debut as Bill, a narcissistic chauvinist NYPD officer in Kenneth Lonergan’s play Lobby Hero. According to the play’s director, Trip Cullman, Evans’ role as Bill, who uses his position of power to sexually coerce his partner Dawn, will “expose toxic masculinity.”

“Kenny [Lonergan] has given voice to Dawn’s predicament in such a compassionate and powerful way,” Cullman told the New York Times of Lonergan’s play, which follows four workers, two male security guards, one black and one white, and their nightly encounters with a charismatic and corrupt cop (Evans) and his young female partner (Bel Powley) in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building. – READ MORE

