WATCH: Parkland Student Slams #MarchForOurLives Rally For Ignoring Reality

.@KyleKashuv: “I don’t see anyone looking at the @FBI and saying, ‘How come 2 reports weren’t followed through?’ I don’t see anyone going, ’78 reports to the Broward Sheriff’s office and nothing is done.’… How come we don’t hear speakers talking about this subject?” pic.twitter.com/mjLXL7nMk0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2018

On Saturday, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School appeared on Fox News where he slammed the #MarchForOurLives rally as being heavily biased and for ignoring reality.

Kyle Kashuv, who is only a junior and has already helped pass legislation to help prevent further school shootings, told Fox News that it is beyond ridiculous that none of the students at the rally are acknowledging what really happened. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1