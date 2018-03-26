True Pundit

WATCH: Parkland Student Slams #MarchForOurLives Rally For Ignoring Reality

Posted on by
On Saturday, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School appeared on Fox News where he slammed the #MarchForOurLives rally as being heavily biased and for ignoring reality.

Kyle Kashuv, who is only a junior and has already helped pass legislation to help prevent further school shootings, told Fox News that it is beyond ridiculous that none of the students at the rally are acknowledging what really happened. – READ MORE

WATCH: Parkland Student Slams #MarchForOurLives Rally For Ignoring Reality

