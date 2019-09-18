RNC raises record-setting $23.5M in August, as GOP momentum builds

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is expected to announce this week that it raised a record-setting $23.5 million in August and had $53.8 million cash on hand as of the end of that month — signaling growing GOP momentum heading into the 2020 elections.

It isn’t unusual for a committee to perform well when its party controls the White House. But, even accounting for that advantage, the RNC’s numbers were significant: the August fundraising total was the highest recorded in August during an off-cycle year by either the RNC or DNC, and the RNC has not had as much cash on hand since September 2016, just before Election Day.

The RNC’s figures included only money directly contributed to the committee and did not include money contributed to any other joint committee.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News that Democrats actually helped boost the fundraising totals.

“Thanks to boycotts from Hollywood liberals and the Castro brothers doxxing private citizens who support President Trump, the RNC’s fundraising hit record levels in August,” McDaniel said. – READ MORE