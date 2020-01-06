13-year-old American shot and killed by gunmen in Mexico as family returned home from vacation

An American family returning home to the U.S. from vacation was attacked Saturday night by Mexican gunmen just south of the U.S-Mexico border near Texas, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy.

His parents and a third victim were also wounded in the attack, The Associated Press reported.

The family was reportedly returning home to Oklahoma in a Chevrolet SUV after visiting relatives in San Luis Potosi.

According to the attorney general’s office in Tamaulipas, Mexico, the boy was a U.S. citizen and the parents were permanent U.S. residents.

The attorney general’s office has not released the names of the victims, however, some outlets are reporting the 13-year-old as Oscar Castillo López and his parents as Juanita Castillo López and José Silva Mendoza. The third wounded victim is said to be a 10-year-old. – READ MORE