Ilhan Omar: Trump Might Start War with Iran to Protect His Hotels’ Income

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) floated the theory that President Donald Trump could go to war against Iran if the Islamic regime targets his hotel properties in response to the U.S.’s deadly strike on military commander Qasem Soleimani.

“Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause. Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests,” Omar, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on Twitter Monday. “His business interests should not be driving military decisions.”

Her take comes after Hesameddin Ashena, a senior aide to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted a Forbes magazine video featuring Trump properties as well as a quote from Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

"I tell the whole world that if the world wants to stand up to our religion, we will stand up against their whole world," read the quote.