Michael Moore Sends Iran Leader a Direct Message: Let Me and Millions of Americans Remove Trump

Far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has begged the Iranian regime not to respond with violence to the drone strike that killed the country’s terror chief Major General Qasem Soleimani, promising that he and millions of Americans will get rid of President Donald Trump at the ballot box in November.

Soleimani and at least three other militiamen were killed by an American drone strike last week at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, responded by pledging “harsh vengeance” against the United States, raising fears about a potential war between the two countries.

In an “Emergency Podcast” to his listeners and the Iranian people, Moore said that although he does not favor theocratic regimes, he sympathizes with Iran because of the way they have been treated by the United States.

“I would like to ask you, as much as you have the right to and as much as you want to, I would like you, the leadership of the country of Iran, to not respond with violence to the United States,” Moore said.

The 65-year-old filmmaker went on to urge the Iranian leadership to not play into Trump’s hands with violent retaliation, but instead wait for Congress or the American electorate to remove Trump through impeachment or an election.

"I am asking you to try what Martin Luther King and Gandhi said requires the most amount of courage which is to respond with non-violence," he continued. "I am asking you to leave this up to me, give me all of 10 months and I and millions of Americans will remove Trump from the White House."