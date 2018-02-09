Over 1,200 Guards Quarantined After Norovirus Outbreak Spreads in Olympic Village

As athletes, reporters and fans from around the world gather in South Korea ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, officials in Pyeongchang face their own unique challenges as they try to keep a lid on a norovirus outbreak that has infected at least 128 people.

The threat of a disruptive illness during the anticipated games has prompted organizers to take a number of steps in their effort to stop its spread.

Anyone coming within the perimeter of the buffet in the athletes’ cafeteria, for example, is required to receive the hand sanitizer now prevalent throughout the community.

In addition to an abundance of the ethanol mixture in facilities throughout the village, officials are widely distributing information about the virus through posters and fliers printed in multiple languages. – READ MORE

Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the United States will “soon unveil the toughest and most aggressive round of economic sanctions on North Korea ever.”

U.S. officials said they would impose those sanctions before the end of the Winter Olympics, which means Pence will quite possibly be in Pyeongchang, South Korea, when they go into effect.

“We will continue to isolate North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all,” Pence declared during his six-day trip to Japan and South Korea.

The Washington Examiner notes that Pence strove to send the message that the Winter Olympics will not “distract from the bellicose North Korean human rights abuses and nuclear program.” He met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss increasing pressure on North Korea. – READ MORE

The father of an American student who was imprisoned in North Korea and later died upon his return to the United States will attend the 2018 Olympics Opening Ceremonies alongside Vice President Mike Pence.

Fred Warmbier — the father of the late Otto Warmbier — will travel to Pyeongchang, South Korea as a guest of the vice president, who is leading America’s Winter Olympic delegation, according to The Washington Post.

Pence’s stop in South Korea is part of a five-day trip to Asia. The vice president is also planning to visit Japan.

As for Warmbier — he and his wife Cindy both attended President Donald Trump’s first ever State of the Union address last week as guests of first lady Melania Trump. – READ MORE