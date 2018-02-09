Remembrance Project Founder Urges Prosecution of ‘Sanctuary’ Officials

State and local officials who frustrate immigration enforcement through “sanctuary” policies should be prosecuted, the founder of an advocacy organization for the victims of illegal immigrant crime said Thursday.

Maria Espinoza, national director of The Remembrance Project, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that sanctuary policies violate the alien-smuggling statute.

“Americans are finally, really need to be, fed up, and reach out to legislators and tell them that they want these elected officials prosecuted … Those municipalities, individuals, need to be prosecuted and placed behind a jail cell so that they will no longer be able to implement these, you know, anti-American [policies] and lawlessness,” she told guest host Paul Viollis.

Espinoza adds her name to a growing list of people who are urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to take that radical step. Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan said last month that it should at least be considered.

Espinoza founded The Remembrance Project after watching a news report in her hometown of Houston about an illegal immigrant who killed a police officer. She said the report referenced a different police officer who died at the hands of an illegal immigrant as well. – READ MORE

Fairfax County, Virginia Sheriff Stacey Kincaid’s announcement she would cancel an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to honor “detainers” for illegal alien criminals and arrestees has prompted pro-American immigration reformers to condemn the move for turning Fairfax into a “sanctuary county.”

In the affluent suburban Washington, DC county, criminals and arrestees who ICE believes are illegal aliens subject to deportation will no longer be held for up to 48 after their release date so federal agents can pick them up.

Virginia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart, who led an effort to force jails to report illegal alien criminals to ICE and help enforce immigration laws as a supervisor in neighboring Prince William County using ICE’s 287(g) program, issued a statement in response Thursday. “It is official — Fairfax County is now a sanctuary jurisdiction,” he wrote, continuing:

The very first time an illegal alien Fairfax releases to the streets commits a crime, these Fairfax office holders will be guilty of accessory to whatever crime that illegal alien commits — rape, murder, drug trafficking.

Fairfax’s disregard for the rule of law is astonishing, and under my watch as U.S. Senator it will not stand. The fact that Sheriff Kincaid had to go into hiding for a few days after this announcement tells you everything you need to know. They’re willingly quitting their job to try to win the votes of illegals. – READ MORE