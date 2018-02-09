Google And Facebook Roll Out New #MeToo-Inspired Dating Rules For Employees

As The New York Times reported back in October, the #MeToo wave quickly began to have some “unintended consequences,” including an increased reluctance from businessmen and male politicians to meet one-on-one with females — something that could have wide-reaching, negative consequences for women in the business and political worlds. Now, #MeToo has begun to influence dating policies in major companies.

In a piece titled “Can You Still Date a Co-Worker? Well, It’s Complicated,” The Wall Street Journal’s Yoree Koh and Rachel Feintzeig describe the new rules of dating at tech giants Google and Facebook that are raising eyebrows.

“U.S. companies are trying to keep romantic relationships from spiraling into a risk factor,” the Journal reports. “The national conversation on sexual harassment and abuse of power has galvanized a wider discussion about whether consensual office relationships are OK.”

As Business Insider points out, a recent survey found that 41% of people have dated a fellow co-worker and nearly a third of those relationships resulted in marriage. While there’s no survey yet to give us any sense of the fallout from Google and Facebook’s new policies, it’d be a safe guess that those percentages will soon go down at both companies. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, Arianna Huffington, founder of The Huffington Post, apparently realized that the #MeToo movement might have a serious problem on its hands: if #MeToo insists that all women must be believed, no matter what, some men are going to act in risk averse ways with female employees. That means, according to Huffington, a massive drop in the number of men who are willing to mentor women.

3x as many male managers are now uncomfortable mentoring women in the wake of #MeToo. This is a huge step in the wrong direction. We need more men to #MentorHer. https://t.co/RyPo0PBz7N — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) February 6, 2018

The link directs to LeanIn.org, a group dedicated to empowering women. According to the site, “twice as many male managers now feel uncomfortable working alone with a woman. This is a step in the wrong direction … almost half of male managers are uncomfortable participating in a common work activity with a woman, such as mentoring, working alone, or socializing together.” Furthermore, 16% of male managers now say they’re uncomfortable mentoring a woman, as opposed to 5% before #MeToo. And senior-level men are five times as likely to hesitate to travel for work with a junior-level woman than a junior-level man. – READ MORE

Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh (“Traffic”, “Ocean’s 11”) fears that a #MeToo backlash could hit, resulting in men hiring fewer women.

Sitting down with the Daily Beast, Soderbergh discussed his past relationship with Harvey Weinstein, which goes all the way back to 1989 when Weinstein’s company Miramax purchased Soderbergh’s independent film “Sex, Lies and Videotape.” Soderbergh says he knew of Weinstein’s professional misconduct as a bully, but had little interaction beyond that, considering that Miramax only purchased his already-completed films.

It’ll be interesting to see where the new equilibrium ends up, and whether or not this will expand beyond gender-driven harassment into a more general discussion about people who are assholes. Because there are plenty around. After this takes a shape that seems like it’s going to settle in, I’d love to see a discussion just about abusive behavior in general that has nothing to do with sexual harassment, but just bad behavior.

My experience with Miramax in those early days was that they bought two films of mine when they were finished. So obviously I knew Harvey and knew of his professional personality, which was volatile. Anthony Minghella described him to me once by saying, “He’s like a bull. If he’s running alongside you, it can be very exhilarating. When he’s running at you, it can be terrifying.” That was, I thought, a pretty good description. – READ MORE