11-year-old steals school bus and flips off the police during a high-speed chase in Louisiana, police say

Social media users documented the bizarre police chase of a school bus that was stolen by an 11-year-old boy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Police said the boy taunted them and flipped them off during the 45-minute chase on Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman L’Jean McKneely said that the boy was able to climb into the school bus that belonged to a contractor working with the Head Start Elementary.

The boy eventually crashed the bus into a large tree in front of a residence.

The homeowners said they were stunned to see police arrest such a young man after the crash in their front yard.

“It was just unbelievable to see something like that,” said homeowner Libby Smith. – READ MORE

