Mitt Romney Blasts Trump – Blames President For America’s ‘Vile, Vituperative, Hate-Filled’ Politics

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) launched yet another attack on Donald Trump on Tuesday, blaming the president for America’s “hate-filled” politics.

“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election,” Romney said in a statement posted to his Twitter page. “But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy.”

Romney then shifted to attacking Trump specifically.

“The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate ‘a monster;’ he repeatedly labels the speaker of the House ‘crazy;’ he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her,” the Utah senator added.

Romney did not only attack Trump, however, as he added that Democrats “launch blistering attacks of their own — though their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others.” He added that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “tears up the president’s State of the Union speech on national television.” – READ MORE

