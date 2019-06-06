Donald Trump D-Day Tribute Speech: ‘These Men Ran Through the Fires of Hell’

President Donald Trump paid tribute to the soldiers who fought on D-Day, as part of the 75th anniversary of the historic battle.

“These men ran through the fires of hell, moved by a force no weapon could destroy: the fierce patriotism of a free, proud and sovereign people,” he said.

The president paid tribute to the over 60 World War II Veterans who were present for the ceremony.

“You are among the greatest Americans who will ever live,” Trump said. “You are the pride of our nation, you are the glory of our republic, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Trump recalled stories of individual veterans from the historic fight including Ray Lambert — a medic with four purple hearts and three silver stars who was badly wounded in the D-Day landing operation.

“He was shot through the arm. His leg was ripped open by shrapnel. His back was broken. He nearly drowned,” Trump recalled. “He had been on the beach for hours, bleeding and saving lives, when he finally lost consciousness.” – READ MORE