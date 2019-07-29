11 Fires Break Out Overnight in Baltimore Neighborhood

Baltimore law enforcement has launched an investigation into the cause of 11 fires that broke out in the city’s Edmondson Village neighborhood early Morning morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at approximately 1:30 a.m. EST, said Baltimore Fire spokesperson Blair Adams, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Firefighters then scrambled to a second fire a few blocks away and did so nine additional times. They extinguished the fires by 3:30 a.m. and the Baltimore Police Department's arson unit arrived on scene at 6:30 a.m. Adams said six homes, four trash cans, and one car were on fire. Some of the homes were vacant, said Adams. There were no injuries reported.