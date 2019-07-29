FBI Braces for Durham’s First Intel Drop; ‘No One Is Safe’

The cartel members of the FBI who tried to illegally unseat a president of the United States are bracing for what is shaping up as a disastrous week, according to many Feds.

And there is definite unrest inside the Bureau which includes director Christopher Wray who was reportedly in the process of making “drastic changes” with high-ranking FBI personnel, federal law enforcement officials confirmed — whether warranted or not.

“It’s knee-jerk week,” one FBI insider said. “One of those deals where you don’t know if your ass is on the line next for challenging top leadership or something they may have cooked up to try to get you to leave the building.”

The overall feeling among many top-level spooks? No one is safe. Especially those who have openly challenged the corrupt culture in the Bureau.

The cause of the panic could have something to do with declassified documents that are slated to drop this week, a byproduct of U.S Attorney John Durham’s probe into the FBI and DOJ. Durham was appointed by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the role of top government officials’ spying on Donald Trump and his campaign.

Look for the fireworks to begin on Wednesday, some insiders have predicted.

Meanwhile, insiders say the FBI is increasingly in shambles.

Developing. — Thomas Paine