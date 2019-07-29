10-Year-Old Girl Told To Send Topless Photo To ‘Verify’ Age On Popular Kids App

A “fake employee” for the popular kids app Gacha Life reportedly instructed a 10-year-old girl to send a nude photo of her “bare chest” to verify her sex and age, threatening that she’d be “permanently banned” from the app if she didn’t comply.

According to screenshots provided to U.K.’s The Sun, Cahla McGarry, 10, was sent private messages making the request.

“Welcome to this amino! My name is Mandy and i work with amino!” the first message from the app says. “So if you didn’t know. This is a safe space for young girls. We require users to be 15 and younger. If you fit these requirements you can be here.”

“We also have to make sure that all members here are girls. To verify this I will need from you a photo of your bare chest (with a bra on if you feel uncomfortable) and your age. This is just an extra security feature but all members must do this,” the message continued. – READ MORE