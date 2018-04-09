True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Vulgar Hannity Jokes — But Still Doesn’t Apologize To Melania

Posted on by
Share:

Jimmy Kimmel apologized for making a vulgar sex joke about Fox News’ Sean Hannity–but did not apologize to Melania Trump for mocking her accent.

Kimmel had previously used jokes to insult Hannity that were characterized as being homophobic.

He apologized for using the jokes to insult Hannity, but also backhandedly wrote, “I am hopeful that Sean Hannity will learn from this too and continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants, and First Ladies and that he will triumph in his heroic battle against sexual harassment and perversion.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Vulgar Hannity Jokes — But Still Doesn't Apologize To Melania
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Vulgar Hannity Jokes — But Still Doesn't Apologize To Melania

Jimmy Kimmel apologized for making a vulgar sex joke about Fox News' Sean Hannity--but did not apologize to Melania Trump for mocking her accent. Kimmel tweeted Sunday: re. @seanhannity pic.twitter.co

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: