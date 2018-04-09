Entertainment Politics
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Vulgar Hannity Jokes — But Still Doesn’t Apologize To Melania
Jimmy Kimmel apologized for making a vulgar sex joke about Fox News’ Sean Hannity–but did not apologize to Melania Trump for mocking her accent.
re. @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/DMtWJTMsDU
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 8, 2018
Kimmel had previously used jokes to insult Hannity that were characterized as being homophobic.
He apologized for using the jokes to insult Hannity, but also backhandedly wrote, “I am hopeful that Sean Hannity will learn from this too and continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants, and First Ladies and that he will triumph in his heroic battle against sexual harassment and perversion.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Jimmy Kimmel apologized for making a vulgar sex joke about Fox News' Sean Hannity--but did not apologize to Melania Trump for mocking her accent. Kimmel tweeted Sunday: re. @seanhannity pic.twitter.co