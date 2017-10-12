True Pundit

Politics

POLL: 58 Percent Of College Kids Think ‘Intolerant’ Ideas Shouldn’t Be On Campus

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

The majority of conservative and liberal college students believe that they shouldn’t be in a campus environment where there are “intolerant or offensive ideas,” according to a Wednesday report.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education released a report on college students’ attitudes towards free speech, self-censorship and guest speakers after contracting YouGov to survey 1,250 college students from two- and four-year universities.

The survey found that while 92 percent of students believe it’s important to hear different beliefs on campus, 58 percent of college students think that it’s important to be on a campus where there aren’t intolerant or offensive beliefs. – READ MORE

POLL: 58 Percent Of College Kids Think ‘Intolerant’ Ideas Shouldn’t Be On Campus
POLL: 58 Percent Of College Kids Think ‘Intolerant’ Ideas Shouldn’t Be On Campus

The majority of conservative and liberal college students believe that they shouldn't be in a campus environment where there are "intolerant or offensive ideas," according to a Wednesday report. Th
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • JAD

    58% of college students don’t think…College is where you should be exposed to many ideas not indoctrinated.