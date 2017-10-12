True Pundit

Should the U.S. Government Investigate Sex Abuse in Hollywood?

If they can’t stop themselves from abusing women, should the government step in and investigate?

On his Fox News show on Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson called sexual abuse in Hollywood “epidemic” and said the U.S. government should investigate it.

“It is time for the federal government to get involved,” he said. “The Department of Justice should launch an immediate investigation into Hollywood’s culture of systematic sexual abuse.”

Carlson went on to say there’s “ample precedent” for U.S. government involvement, given that the Department of Justice under President Barack Obama launched more than 300 investigations into colleges and universities, looking to expose and punish them for enabling a culture of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

In 2014, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights released a list of colleges and universities under investigation for possible violations of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination based on sex at schools that receive federal funding. – READ MORE