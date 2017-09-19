Obama speechwriter only wants liberal White House staffers to have nice things

Jon Favreau only wants liberals to have nice things. The former Obama speechwriter is just beside himself at the thought of Trump allies getting cushy post-White House gigs.

Harvard fellowships, Emmy appearances, huge speaking fees: there's just gonna be no penalty for working in Trump's White House, huh? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 18, 2017

Favreau must not be in touch with other Obama alumni. For making the Iran nuclear deal palatable by lying to the press, Ben Rhodes landed a seat on the Holocaust Memorial Council. After her stint at the State Department, Hillary Clinton raised her speaking fees exorbitantly.

That, of course, is to be expected. Administration jobs are always about deferred benefit. Service in the White House opens up dozens of career opportunities. – READ MORE