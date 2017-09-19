True Pundit

Free Speech Social Network ‘Gab’ Threatened with Termination from Domain Provider

Posted on by
Gab, a free speech-orientated social network, has been given five days to change domain services from its provider Asia Registry, who claimed their domain will otherwise be terminated.

In an email, Asia Registry, an Australian company, claimed that the social network violated their “Abuse Policy” and “Australian federal and state anti-discrimination laws, which prohibit public vilification on the basis of race, religion, or ethnic origin.”

“Asia Registry’s Abuse Policy specifically prohibits use of a domain name in a manner that is discriminatory or hateful,” they continued, before warning Gab: “Asia Registry will cancel your domain name registration” if they don’t find another provider within five days. – READ MORE

  • MensaFem162

    Let’s re-visit the reason Obama gave away control of the Internet to “the global multi-stakeholder community.” (U.N.) The registry function was managed by Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) under contract, and it WORKED. We invented the Internet, but we didn’t restrict access. Obama’s move changed all that. Unless we act to retrieve Registry Management, the internet as we know it will be destroyed. Gab’s predicament is a symptom of much worse to come.