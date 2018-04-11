Zuckerberg heads back to the Hill for second day of hearings, now to face House

Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder and chief executive of Facebook, will face a second day of congressional testimony on Wednesday over his company’s handling of user data.

His appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee comes less than 24 hours after a nearly five-hour grilling in the Senate, where lawmakers attacked Facebook for failing to protect its users’ data and its inability to spot or stop Russia’s use of the platform to try to interfere in the 2016 United States presidential election. Several senators on both sides of the aisle raised the prospect of stricter government regulation of Facebook and suggested the tech company might have become a monopoly.

Mr. Zuckerberg, who spent weeks preparing for the hearings, admitted he had made mistakes and accepted responsibility, but that did little to mollify some senators, like Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, who said Facebook needed stricter oversight.

Mr. Zuckerberg was accompanied by his top legal and policy executives and appeared well coached. He answered questions directly and without defensiveness, at times injecting a little humor into the hearing.

It remains to be seen how he will fare in front of House lawmakers, who tend to be somewhat more combative and partisan than their Senate peers. The hearing begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and lawmakers are expected to go over similar themes. But some lawmakers plan to study Mr. Zuckerberg’s remarks from Tuesday and press him on questions he did not answer completely. – READ MORE

