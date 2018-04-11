True Pundit

WATCH: Awkwardness ensues as top Democratic senator asks Mark Zuckerberg if he’ll reveal what hotel he stayed at last night

Posted on
WASHINGTON – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got into an awkward exchange with a top Democratic senator on Tuesday when the lawmaker began probing him about his own personal privacy.

During the blockbuster hearing on Capitol Hill, Sen. Dick Durbin asked Zuckerberg, “Would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?”

“Um,” Zuckerberg said before a long pause. “No.” – READ MORE

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois probed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his personal activities, like which hotel he stayed in while in Washington.

