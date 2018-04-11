Politics Technology TV
WATCH: Awkwardness ensues as top Democratic senator asks Mark Zuckerberg if he’ll reveal what hotel he stayed at last night
WASHINGTON – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got into an awkward exchange with a top Democratic senator on Tuesday when the lawmaker began probing him about his own personal privacy.
Sen. Durbin: “Would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?”
Zuckerberg: “Uh — no.”
Durbin: “If you have messaged anybody this week, would you share with us the names of the people you have messaged?” https://t.co/CbFO899XlU pic.twitter.com/OZJrLFObNE
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2018
During the blockbuster hearing on Capitol Hill, Sen. Dick Durbin asked Zuckerberg, “Would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?”
“Um,” Zuckerberg said before a long pause. “No.” – READ MORE
