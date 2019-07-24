YouTube Star Gamer ‘Ninja’ Thanks Mom for Choosing Life over Abortion (VIDEO)

Star gamer Richard Tyler “Ninja” Blevins recently expressed to his millions of followers on YouTube and Twitch his gratitude to his mother for choosing life after doctors pressured her to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him.

While streaming survival game “Fortnite” in video platform Twitch, Ninja made a surprising revelation to his fans as he celebrated his 28thbirthday in June.

Live Action reported on the video from pro-life activist Jason Jones that featured Ninja’s announcement:

“Those of you guys who don’t know, I was not supposed to be born, essentially,” Ninja said in his YouTube video of June 5. “A lot of the doctors told my mom that I had spina bifida or Down syndrome or a number of diseases, and that I should be aborted.”

“But, anyway, she said, ‘no,’ to all the doctors,” he continued. “And found one that was like, ‘You know, we’re going to have this baby.’ And fast-forward nine months after that I was born perfect, you know. Nothing wrong with me.” – READ MORE

