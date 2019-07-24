Mueller Claims He Doesn’t Know Who Fusion GPS Is. Donald Trump Jr. Fires Brutal One-Word Response.

After Special Counsel Robert Mueller protested on Wednesday that he wasn’t familiar with Fusion GPS, which is largely credited with producing the dossier that prompted the entire Russia investigation for which Mueller was hired, Donald Trump Jr. fired off a blistering series of tweets ripping Mueller for his claim, including “2 years and almost $50,000,000 & and he doesn’t have a clue to how it started? GTFO.”

Trump Jr. launched his fusillade after Sean Davis of The Federalist noted, “Mueller was asked if Fusion GPS was the Steele dossier-producing firm referenced in Mueller’s report (it is). Mueller says he has no idea who that is. Mueller was asked if he knows who Glenn Simpson is. Also clueless. Then says facts in his report are ‘outside his purview.'”

How can anyone credibly say they investigated something without looking at any of the origins of the entire thing… it’s dumbfounding.



2 years and almost $50,000,000 & and he doesn’t have a clue to how it started? GTFO https://t.co/Ky1RjHqVaR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2019

Does anyone honestly believe that after two years and $50 million Robert Mueller does not know anything about fusion GPS given that it was the genesis of the entire investigation?



Has he not opened a paper, even a leftist, one or watched TV in that time?



Tough to believe. https://t.co/x25WxGNY3j — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2019

