YouTube Hides PragerU Video of Candace Owens’ Testimony in ‘Restricted Mode’

PragerU announced on Wednesday that YouTube has placed another of its videos in “restricted mode,” meaning that not everyone who visits the video-sharing website will be able to watch it. The restricted video is of Candace Owens’ powerful testimony before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

RESTRICTED:@Youtube has placed our video of @RealCandaceO's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in restricted mode.



Why is Youtube trying to prevent people from hearing Candace's words? #RT to share this video! https://t.co/oJZ2T2qCi6 — PragerU (@prageru) April 10, 2019

This time, the restricted video is of Candace Owens’ testimony before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, which had created several viral moments, one of which has also recently become the most watched C-SPAN video of a House hearing on Twitter.

When YouTube puts a video in “restricted mode,” it means that the video is censored from all users that have enabled the website’s restricted mode feature, which typically include libraries, schools, public institutions, or in any setting where viewers may belong to a younger demographic.

The restricted mode feature is used in order to block videos that have been deemed inappropriate, such as pornography or violence. – READ MORE