Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests the IRS should do your taxes for you

As reform legislation Opens a New Window.advances through Congress Opens a New Window.that may eliminate a future IRS-created free filing software for taxpayers, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested most Americans shouldn’t be preparing their own taxes.

In a speech on the House floor, the freshman lawmaker refereced a Vox article which deemed it a “huge scandal” that lawmakers have not yet required the IRS to automatically prepare taxes for most Americans.

“Long-term, we should be looking at a solution where everyday people do not necessarily have to spend hours every year preparing tax returns, when the majority of Americans have relatively simple and straight-forward returns,” she added.

Bipartisan reform legislation advancing through Congress – The Taxpayers First Act – contains a provision that would prevent the IRS from creating free tax preparation software to compete with private sector offerings from companies like TurboTax. – READ MORE