You’re Not the Only One Who Saw Hillary’s Christmas Message & Thought of Jeffrey Epstein

Hillary Clinton needs more practice if she intended to troll people with her Christmas Eve message. And if this wasn’t a troll, she needs to supply that Scooby van of hers with a big saline drip laced heavily with self-awareness because the joke’s on her.

The former secretary of State and first lady tweeted her Christmas message reading: “A Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!”

Sure. A little “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” is a natural. Makes sense. But she may as well have gone on to say, “not a creature was stirring, not even Jeffrey Epstein.”

Where have we seen that dress before… pic.twitter.com/mb0D6pDO5C — Brad Keiser ⭐⭐⭐ (@BKize54) December 24, 2019

Many people, me included, looked at that photo and thought, holy hell, that looks like the dress Bill Clinton is wearing in that ew-inspiring portrait the president of “pedophile island,” Jeffrey Epstein, put in his New York City apartment. – READ MORE