You’re Not the Only One Who Saw Hillary’s Christmas Message & Thought of Jeffrey Epstein

Share:

Hillary Clinton needs more practice if she intended to troll people with her Christmas Eve message. And if this wasn’t a troll, she needs to supply that Scooby van of hers with a big saline drip laced heavily with self-awareness because the joke’s on her.

The former secretary of State and first lady tweeted her Christmas message reading: “A Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!”

Sure. A little “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” is a natural. Makes sense. But she may as well have gone on to say, “not a creature was stirring, not even Jeffrey Epstein.”

Many people, me included, looked at that photo and thought, holy hell, that looks like the dress Bill Clinton is wearing in that ew-inspiring portrait the president of “pedophile island,” Jeffrey Epstein, put in his New York City apartment. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.