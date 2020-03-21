‘You’re A Terrible Reporter’: Trumps Blasts NBC Corespondent For Asking ‘Nasty Question’ At Virus Briefing (VIDEO)

A virus has spread across the White House press corps: No, not COVID-19, but TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).

Reporters who attend the daily briefing by President Trump, Vice President Pence and a slew of top officials are taking advantage of a limited press corps to exhibit their disdain for the president. And each day, there are several very snotty questions (as an aside, I covered the White House for 12 years and I know a snotty question when I hear it). What’s more, several reporters just talked over the president when he was speaking.

On Friday, NBC reporter Peter Alexander asked why the president was optimistic about a new drug that may be useful in combating the effects of the virus when he should be busy frightening Americans (sort of). – READ MORE

