Fact Check: Peter Alexander Asked About ‘False Hope’ Before ‘Scared Americans’

CLAIM: NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander claims he asked the president to calm Americans, and he lashed out.

VERDICT: False. Alexander first asked whether the president was giving Americans “false hope.”

Peter Alexander is attempting to defend himself after being called out by President Donald Trump on national television during a White House briefing on the coronavirus outbreak on Friday.

Alexander claims that he was simply asking the president “to reassure Americans.” – READ MORE

