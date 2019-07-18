YouGov Poll: Nearly 9-in-10 GOP Voters Support Trump Telling Democrats ‘Go Back, Help Fix’ Foreign Countries

Almost nine-in-ten Republican voters say they support President Trump’s comments directed at some Democrats this week in which he said they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

A YouGov survey this week finds that about 88 percent, or nearly nine-in-ten, Republican voters said they thought the tweets were “great,” “good,” or “okay.” Less than 15 percent of Republican voters said the tweets were “bad” or “terrible.”

Similarly, 90 percent of Trump supporters said they liked the president’s tweets, while less than ten percent called them “bad” or “terrible.”

Among Hispanic American voters, a majority of 52 percent said they liked Trump’s tweets and about 53 percent of white Americans said the same. – read more