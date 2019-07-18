Democratic ‘squad’ goes after Donald Trump again in new interview, say he is ‘biggest bully’ they have encountered

The four progressive congresswomen referred to as the “Squad” blasted President Trumpduring an interview on Tuesday, calling him the “biggest bully” they’ve ever encountered.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., sat down with “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King and were asked about their first reaction to Trump’s controversial tweets attacking them on Sunday.

“I’m dealing with the biggest bully I’ve ever had to deal with in my lifetime,” Tlaib said in the preview clip, “and trying to push back on that and trying to do the job that we have all been sent here to do which is centered around the people at home. This is a distraction.”

“Do you think that enough Republicans have spoken up against the president?” King asked.

“Absolutely not,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “We just held a vote today and not a single Republican could bring themselves, no matter what their public statement, or public gesture or public discomfort, they could not bring themselves to have the basic human decency to vote against this statement that the president made on the floor. – READ MORE