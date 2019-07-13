Yale Professor: People Lived Better in Soviet Union than Under Donald Trump

Yale Law School Professor Emily Jane O’Dell argued on Twitter this week that people lived better under the Soviet Union than Americans do under President Trump.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Yale Law School Professor Emily Jane O’Dell praised the quality of life in Soviet Russia in a tweet that was published this week. O’Dell claims that she has spoken with many people who lived under the Soviet Union and that all of them argue that their quality of life was better than it is now.

“Every single person I have I asked in Central Asia (and Eastern Europe) over the past decade and a half has said life was better under the Soviets — 100 percent,” O’Dell tweeted. The professor, who claims expertise in Islamic law, deactivated her Twitter account this week.

Dell also claimed that an Ivy League professor told her that “coming to America was the greatest mistake of her life.” – READ MORE