Sanders Gets a Quick Reminder of Who Runs San Francisco After Calling the Cost of Living a ‘Disgrace’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) got a quick reminder that Democrats run the city of San Francisco after he called the price of living in the city a “disgrace.”

The senator is well into his second bid for the White House, but he had other housing situations on his mind on Wednesday. Sanders posted a video to Twitter showing the shoddy living conditions of some residents of San Francisco, California.

The video depicts several families sharing small apartments just so they can afford to pay the rent each month.

Housing is so unaffordable in San Francisco that entire families are forced to live in 6'x10' rooms and share a kitchen with 30 other families.



In the richest country in the world we are going to end that disgrace. Decent housing must be a right of all Americans. @janeosanders pic.twitter.com/obk93ebuKU — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 10, 2019

It didn't take long before Sanders was hit with reminders that San Francisco is a city that has been run by Democrats for decades. Several took to Twitter to call out Sanders for the video.