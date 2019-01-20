 

WOW: This time lapse of the March for Life puts the Women’s March to shame (VIDEO)

Share:

The annual March for Life took place in Washington, D.C., on Friday,drawing a crowd of 100,000 to 200,000 people, according to some estimates. Accurately gauging crowd size for events in Washington is always difficult, but Friday’s estimate is certainly reliable.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Meanwhile, the annual Women’s March, which is set to take place on Saturday, is expected to draw a dismal crowd of just 10,000 protesters. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff