Wow, Politico Is No Longer Covering Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline

On the eve of his inauguration, Politico published an article that contains an anecdote that is actually quite disturbing.

For higher-profile remarks, obsessively rehearse portions until he committed them to memory. And at times through the various iterations of outlining remarks, Biden could grow downright ornery. “I would never say this,” Biden once snapped at an aide, aghast over the prepared remarks he was reviewing, according to a person in the room during a speech prep session last year. “Where did you get this from?’” The aide explained that Biden had just said it in a public speech a couple of weeks earlier.

Ouch.

There are many troubling things about this story. Biden forgetting part of a stump speech is bad enough, but this is an incident that took place last year, but has only come out now. Biden’s handlers kept it under wraps until now. How many other examples of Biden’s cognitive decline from the 2020 campaign have been covered up? If it was leaked to the media earlier, they didn’t report on it then. The obvious question is “why not?” – READ MORE

