Democrats Ignore Social Distancing Guidelines During Joe Biden Inauguration

Democrats and attendees of Joe Biden’s inauguration ignored social distancing guidelines during the ceremony Wednesday.

The event would be categorized as “highest risk,” which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines as “Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.”

Former President Barack Obama could be seen shaking hands and offering fist bumps:

VP-elect Harris greets former President Obama on Inauguration Day. 📷 Jonathan Ernst / Reuters pic.twitter.com/dwpIEaLzVS — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

The CDC recommends displaying signs at events that discourage "handshakes, fist bumps, and high-fives".

