World’s First Man-Free Music Festival Kicks Off in Sweden

The First-ever CIS Man-free” Music Festival Began In Sweden On Friday, Following A Wave Of Sexual Assault Incidents Reported At Events Across The Scandinavian Country In 2017.

Held in Sweden’s second-largest city of Gothenburg, the two-day Statement Festival forbids males from attending — with the exception of transgender women born as men. Plans for the festival were unveiled last year after law enforcement received four rape and 23 sexual assault reports at Sweden’s largest Bravalla Festival, prompting organizers to cancel this year’s event.

In a statement cancelling the event, Bravalla Festival spokesperson Kajsa Apelqvist, said: “It’s a very disappointing decision to take, but the overall picture we have is that we can not develop the festival in the way we want to be relevant to our visitors in the future.”

In response to the event's cancellation, Swedish comedian Emma Knyckare conjured up the idea of launching a cis man-free music festival.