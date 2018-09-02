‘He’s Flat-Out Lying’: Founder of Pro-Life Group Blasts Twitter CEO for Banning Organization’s Ads

The founder of a pro-life advocacy group called out Twitter’s CEO Friday on Tucker Carlson Tonight for censoring her organization on the social media platform.

Live Action founder Lila Rose said that her group has been “totally banned” from advertising on Twitter for the past three years.

(…)

Rose said on Friday that her group is using other social media platforms to advertise.