Politics
‘He’s Flat-Out Lying’: Founder of Pro-Life Group Blasts Twitter CEO for Banning Organization’s Ads
The founder of a pro-life advocacy group called out Twitter’s CEO Friday on Tucker Carlson Tonight for censoring her organization on the social media platform.
Live Action founder Lila Rose said that her group has been “totally banned” from advertising on Twitter for the past three years.
Rose said on Friday that her group is using other social media platforms to advertise.
“Ultimately, Twitter has sided with the abortion industry. That’s what’s clear,” she said.
She added that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is “flat-out lying” in his statements saying his platform doesn’t discriminate based on viewpoints.
Dorsey said last month on Fox News Radio’s Benson & Harf that he wants his company to be an environment in which people feel that they can freely express themselves, regardless of political views. – READ MORE
President Trump’s 2020 Presidential Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Issued A Warning To Twitter On Tuesday.
Yeah. Maybe. But if @realDonaldTrump leaves @Twitter for another platform Twitter is done. Put a fork in it. 🍴 https://t.co/u8QA3OKREA
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 31, 2018
In response to an Axios article which claimed a “conservative social network would fail,” Parscale declared, “Yeah. Maybe. But if @realDonaldTrump leaves @Twitter for another platform Twitter is done. Put a fork in it.” – READ MORE
