‘The World Is Watching’: Trump, State Department Respond to Iran Protests

Both President Donald Trump and the U.S. State Department responded on Friday to widespread protests against the Islamic dictatorship in Iran, urging Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to avoid human rights abuses against peaceful dissidents.

On Twitter, President Trump warned the regime that “the world is watching,” accusing Tehran of funding “terrorism abroad” with money that should have gone into improving the lives of the Iranian people. Through its terror proxy, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran has exacerbated conflicts in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and expanded its reach throughout Latin America:

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran’s people are what their leaders fear the most…. pic.twitter.com/W8rKN9B6RT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert issued a statement about the protests Friday, as well, condemning the brutal Iranian regime for impoverishing its people. “Iran’s leaders have turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos,” she said. “As President Trump has said, the longest-suffering victims of Iran’s leaders are Iran’s own people.” – READ MORE