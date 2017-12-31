True Pundit

Politics World

‘The World Is Watching’: Trump, State Department Respond to Iran Protests

Posted on by
Share:

Both President Donald Trump and the U.S. State Department responded on Friday to widespread protests against the Islamic dictatorship in Iran, urging Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to avoid human rights abuses against peaceful dissidents.

On Twitter, President Trump warned the regime that “the world is watching,” accusing Tehran of funding “terrorism abroad” with money that should have gone into improving the lives of the Iranian people. Through its terror proxy, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran has exacerbated conflicts in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and expanded its reach throughout Latin America:

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert issued a statement about the protests Friday, as well, condemning the brutal Iranian regime for impoverishing its people. “Iran’s leaders have turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos,” she said. “As President Trump has said, the longest-suffering victims of Iran’s leaders are Iran’s own people.” – READ MORE

'The World Is Watching': Trump, State Department Respond to Iran Protests
'The World Is Watching': Trump, State Department Respond to Iran Protests

President Donald Trump and the U.S. State Department responded on Friday to widespread protests against the Islamic dictatorship in Iran.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: