Clint Eastwood, Ronald Reagan and Jesus among vote-getters in turbulent Alabama Senate race

Some aren’t Alabama residents.

Other voter-getters aren’t even alive.

But actor Clint Eastwood, the late President Ronald Reagan and Jesus Christ were among those who received protest write-in votes in Alabama’s tempestuous Senate election this month.

Alabama’s Secretary of State’s office released the names of those who received write-in votes after Democrat Doug Jones was certified Thursday as the winner of the contest. Jones defeated scandal-plagued Republican nominee Roy Moore by more than 20,000 votes in the Dec. 12 election.

The race had a higher than normal number of write-in votes after allegations of sexual misconduct were lodged against Moore. Some voters in the deeply conservative state said they were simply uneasy about supporting either major nominee. – READ MORE

