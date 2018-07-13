World Throws An Anti-Trump Protest At NATO, Hardly Anybody Shows Up

So the mainstream media played up a planned protest in Brussels dubbed “Make Peace Great Again.” Over and over, organizers appeared to say that thousands of protesters were set to gather outside the NATO summit on Wednesday evening to protest Trump.

But only a couple of dozen people actually showed up.

“Euro News’ Damon Embling reported that organizers were expecting a few thousand people to attend the protest, but just a few dozen turned out,” NTK Network reported.

The protesters were rallying around the slogan “Make Peace Great Again,” a play on Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Embling asked one of the organizers why only a couple dozen demonstrators showed up at the protest.

“I think it’s, what went wrong is not the good question to ask,” the clearly frustrated organizer said.

The organizer blamed Brussels being on lockdown for the low turnout before Embling ended the interview.– READ MORE

NATO’s secretary general agreed on Wednesday that President Trump’s call for other members to boost their defense spending under the military alliance is having an effect, and promised that other NATO members would soon be chipping in more.

Trump was in Belgium Wednesday to keep up his complaint that other NATO members are “not paying what they should,” and said it’s an “unfair burden” to the U.S.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed.

“We all agree that we have to do more,” he said in a joint appearance with Trump. “I agree with you that we have to do make sure that our allies are investing more. And last year was the biggest increase in defense spending across Europe and Canada in that generation.”

“Why was that last year?” Trump asked.

“It’s also because of your leadership, because of your carried message,” Stoltenberg said.

“They won’t write that, but that’s OK,” Trump replied, referring to members of the press.

“No, I have said it before, but the thing is that it really has,” Stoltenberg said. “And your message is having an impact, and we are going to build on that to make sure that we have further increases.” – READ MORE

