‘Unprecedented CONTEMPT for America!’ James Woods sums Peter Strzok and Dems up in 1 BRUTAL tweet

James Woods nailed Peter Strzok’s repugnant behavior today during the Congressional Hearing.

He also slammed the Democrats as well.

The #Democrats and their mole didn’t disappoint today. They and he showed unprecedented arrogant contempt for America and our values of integrity and transparency in law. I feel sorry that fellow members of the FBI had to witness this embarrassing tragedy. https://t.co/5la1KXsjVi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2018

Their behavior is just SHAMEFUL, between clapping for Strzok and calling for a point of order every three minutes when it seems like a Republican smells blood. We’re shocked they haven’t pulled a fire alarm yet. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton is on the comeback trail. She’s officially out of the woods, running second in polls regarding 2020 Democrat contenders and is even portraying herself as a woman of the people by flying commercial transportation (a short trip on Delta which seemed to have a conspicuous number of media figures present at the airport and on the flight).

All of these facts ought to be great news for conservatives. Please, let’s have a 2020 rematch, except one where Hillary won’t have a two-to-one advantage in campaign funds, one where Trump has already proven himself as a reliable conservative and one where the Democrats continue to drift further and further to the left without any real evidence that’s where the electorate is going.

Perhaps the recent trip on Delta was darkly apropos one, since one trivia Twitter account decided to post a surprising fact about your chances of becoming the president of this great country.

Make that 100 to one if you are a drunken, lying hag… https://t.co/alNO4TMPNp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 8, 2018

By the way, rumors of Hillary’s boozing aren’t exactly idle speculation. One of the trove WikiLeaks emails instructs John Podesta to “sober her up some,” which could have been a joke. – READ MORE

