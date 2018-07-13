True Pundit

‘Unprecedented CONTEMPT for America!’ James Woods sums Peter Strzok and Dems up in 1 BRUTAL tweet

James Woods nailed Peter Strzok’s repugnant behavior today during the Congressional Hearing.

He also slammed the Democrats as well.

Their behavior is just SHAMEFUL, between clapping for Strzok and calling for a point of order every three minutes when it seems like a Republican smells blood. We’re shocked they haven’t pulled a fire alarm yet. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton is on the comeback trail. She’s officially out of the woods, running second in polls regarding 2020 Democrat contenders and is even portraying herself as a woman of the people by flying commercial transportation (a short trip on Delta which seemed to have a conspicuous number of media figures present at the airport and on the flight).

All of these facts ought to be great news for conservatives. Please, let’s have a 2020 rematch, except one where Hillary won’t have a two-to-one advantage in campaign funds, one where Trump has already proven himself as a reliable conservative and one where the Democrats continue to drift further and further to the left without any real evidence that’s where the electorate is going.

Perhaps the recent trip on Delta was darkly apropos one, since one trivia Twitter account decided to post a surprising fact about your chances of becoming the president of this great country.

By the way, rumors of Hillary’s boozing aren’t exactly idle speculation. One of the trove WikiLeaks emails instructs John Podesta to “sober her up some,” which could have been a joke. – READ MORE

