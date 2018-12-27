Women’s March Takes Another Hit, This Time In Obama’s Hometown

The fallout from a damning exposé on the Women’s March leaders published by Tablet continues, with The New York Times publishing a follow-up piece that echoes some of the key claims of anti-Semitism permeating the leadership of the organization. The latest blow to the embattled group comes from Barack Obama’s hometown of Chicago, where the big annual Women’s March event has just been canceled.

The Chicago Tribune reported Christmas day that Chicago Women’s March organizers have canceled the march scheduled for January 19, which has drawn “hundreds of thousands of supporters to Grant Park in concert with similar marches across the globe” for the last two years. One of the reasons for the cancellation appears to be the internal turmoil resulting from accusations of anti-Semitism leveled at the group’s leaders.

“While Women’s March Chicago organizers cited high costs and limited volunteer hours as the main reasons for nixing the annual rally and march, the break comes amid splintering within the national Women’s March leadership following accusations of anti-Semitism and scrutiny of its ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan,” the Tribune reports.

“There’s no march, there’s no rally,” said Sara Kurensky, Women’s March Chicago board member, the Tribune reports. “We’re going to provide ways for people to organize and take action in their local communities.” – READ MORE