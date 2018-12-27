 

No Bear Market Just Yet; Dow Jones Skyrockets, Has Biggest Day In History

On Wednesday, stocks rebounded from their recent losses with a dizzying climb that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average take its biggest leap in history, zooming up almost 1,100 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average skyrocketed 1,086 points to rest at 22,878, the S&P 500 gained 116 points, or 5%, and the Nasdaq Composite leaped 5.8% to 6,554.

CNBC noted, “Retailers were among the best performers on Wednesday, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) jumping 4.4 percent. Shares of Wayfair, Kohl’s and Dollar General all rose at more than 6 percent. Data released by Mastercard SpendingPulse showed retailers were having their best holiday season in six years. Amazon’s stock also jumped 7.3 percent after the company said it sold a record number of items this holiday season.”

U.S. crude oil prices soared over 8%, helping oil stocks rise.- READ MORE

