No Bear Market Just Yet; Dow Jones Skyrockets, Has Biggest Day In History

The Dow Jones Industrial Average skyrocketed 1,086 points to rest at 22,878, the S&P 500 gained 116 points, or 5%, and the Nasdaq Composite leaped 5.8% to 6,554.

CNBC noted, “Retailers were among the best performers on Wednesday, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) jumping 4.4 percent. Shares of Wayfair, Kohl’s and Dollar General all rose at more than 6 percent. Data released by Mastercard SpendingPulse showed retailers were having their best holiday season in six years. Amazon’s stock also jumped 7.3 percent after the company said it sold a record number of items this holiday season.”

U.S. crude oil prices soared over 8%, helping oil stocks rise.- READ MORE